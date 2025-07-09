MS Dhoni plants a sapling on his 44th birthday alongside former IPL teammates [Watch]

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni marked his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7, by planting a sapling as part of an environmental initiative. He was joined by former IPL teammates Saurabh Tiwary and Monu Singh for the occasion.
A video of the moment was shared by the Instagram handle @whistlepoduarmy, showing Dhoni dressed in a sleeveless black tank top, dark blue trousers, with white sports shoes.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand cricketer Monu Kumar shared glimpses of Dhoni’s birthday celebration on Instagram on Tuesday, July 8. Dhoni celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony, flanked by wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
In a separate development, Dhoni, India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain, recently made headlines for filing a trademark application for his popular nickname, “Captain Cool.”
As reported by Live Law, the application, originally filed in June 2023, was “accepted and advertised” by the Kolkata branch of the Trademarks Registry in June 2025. It was subsequently published in the official journal on June 16, initiating a 120-day window for objections. If no objections are raised during this period, the trademark will proceed to official registration.
From Captain Cool to Hall of Fame: MS Dhoni joins elite list in 2025
On June 9 this year, MS Dhoni, the only captain in history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies, was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Reflecting on the milestone, the 44-year-old had said:
“It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognizes the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling—something I will cherish forever.”
Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, featured in 535 matches across all formats for India. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter amassed 17,092 runs in 523 innings at an impressive average of 44.74, including 108 half-centuries and 16 centuries.
