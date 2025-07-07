MS Dhoni celebrates 44th birthday with friends at JSCA International Stadium [Watch]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni turned 44 on Monday, July 7. To mark the occasion, the legendary cricketer celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of close friends at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Ad

A video shared by the Instagram account @whistlepoduarmy showed Dhoni in a black tank top, cutting the cake and playfully feeding it to his friends, who returned the gesture with smiles all around.

Watch the video here:

Ad

Trending

Just a few days before his birthday, MS Dhoni celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with wife Sakshi on July 4. To mark the occasion, Sakshi shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, showing the couple feeding cake to each other.

Ad

The 44-year-old has also been in the news for filing a trademark application for the nickname “Captain Cool.” According to Live Law, the application—originally submitted in June 2023—was “accepted and advertised” by the Kolkata office of the Trademarks Registry in June this year.

It was later published in the official journal on June 16, 2025, opening a 120-day window for objections. If no opposition is filed within that period, the trademark will be officially registered.

Ad

Filed under Class 41, the trademark covers services related to education, training, entertainment, and cultural or sporting activities. Dhoni seeks exclusive rights to the moniker “Captain Cool” specifically for use in the domain of sports training and coaching.

MS Dhoni had a modest run in IPL 2025, both with the bat and as captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history. MS Dhoni featured in all 14 matches, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

Dhoni took over the captaincy from the sixth match onwards after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to injury. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK managed just three wins in nine games and ended the season with only 8 points from 14 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More