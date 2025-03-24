MS Dhoni playfully whacks Deepak Chahar with the bat after CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni playfully whacked Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar with his bat after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between the two teams on Sunday (March 23). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the contest.

It was the debut match for Deepak Chahar with the MI side, who signed him for ₹9.25 crore at the mega auction. Deepak was part of CSK for seven seasons before joining the Mumbai franchise. During his time at the Super Kings, he developed a close bond with MS Dhoni.

Fans got a glimpse of their bond during Sunday's IPL 2025 match when MS Dhoni playfully whacked Deepak Chahar on the back while players from both teams were shaking hands at the end.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

CSK beat MI by four wickets in the third match of IPL 2025 in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first in the contest. MI batters struggled on the turning track and could only score 155/9 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Tilak Varma (31), Suryakumar Yadav (29), and Deepak Chahar (28*). Noor Ahmad (4/18) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) starred for CSK in the bowling department.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) and Rachin Ravindra (65*) then hit half-centuries to help the hosts reach the target and begin the season positively. Debutant Vignesh Puthur tried his best to bring MI into the contest in the middle overs phase by picking up three wickets. However, Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten till the end and hit a six on the first ball of the final over to win the match for CSK. Reflecting on the win after the conclusion of the game, Rachin said:

"Mumbai made it really difficult for us, they changed the pace nicely and mixed their lengths. Choked us in the middle overs and made it difficult for us. The Chepauk wicket is definitely tricky at times, you don't know what to expect. Rutu(raj) is amazing, struck at 200 without really trying. Great batsmanship. The pitch was definitely holding a fraction, wasn't turning a mile but their lengths made it difficult to score runs."

CSK will next face RCB in IPL 2025 on Friday (March 28) at the same venue.

