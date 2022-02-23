MS Dhoni poses with Akshay Kumar in snap shared by childhood friend

Former India captain MS Dhoni was clicked with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the sets of an ad shoot. Dhoni's childhood friend Seemant Lohani took to Instagram to share the picture, where he could be seen posing with the two icons. Lohani captioned the picture:

"Good catching up with Akshay Kumar on the sets of Gulf shoot."

Dhoni, wearing a Gulf jacket, was sporting his new look, with his hair dyed black.

MS Dhoni set to lead CSK title defence

While MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he is still going strong for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He even led them to a fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2021. With IPL 2022 set to be held in India, Dhoni is going to lead the team's title defence, as they look to match Mumbai Indians' record five trophies.

Dhoni was among the four players retained by CSK, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Jadeja was retained for ₹16 crores while Dhoni was retained for ₹12 crores.

CSK used the third retention of ₹8 crores on Moeen while Gaikwad was convinced to stay on for ₹6 crores. Gaikwad had finished IPL 2021 - his first full season in the tournament - as the Orange Cap winner, outscoring opening partner Faf du Plessis by a single run.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



How excited are you for the Say Hello to the @ChennaiIPL squadHow excited are you for the #TATAIPL 2022 Say Hello to the @ChennaiIPL squad 👋 💛How excited are you for the #TATAIPL 2022❓ https://t.co/XjiU70ICxk

Even as they lost du Plessis to Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK went for several familiar faces in the IPL 2022 auction. Dwayne Bravo, who has been with the team for a very long time, was bought back in the auction, as was Ambati Rayudu.

Robin Uthappa, who was traded in from Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021 was also bought back by CSK in the auction. Mitchell Santner and N Jagadeesan were also reacquired in the auction.

However, CSK did receive some flak for not making a bid for team icon Suresh Raina as he went unsold at the event.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar