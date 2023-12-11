MS Dhoni poses with Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel, Rishabh Pant and others at a birthday party

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended a birthday party with his friends. His former Indian teammates Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel, and Rishabh Pant were also present along with him.

Dhoni is enjoying his time off the field after a successful Indian Premier League campaign earlier this year. Even though he was struggling with a knee injury, the legendary cricketer led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) magnificently in IPL 2023 and helped them lift the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time.

CSK recently gave a confirmation to MS Dhoni's ardent fans about his participation in IPL 2024 as he was present in the retained players list.

One of Dhoni's friends recently gave a glimpse of him to fans by sharing a picture on Instagram from a birthday party. In it, MS Dhoni could be seen along side Parthiv Patel with a few others in the frame.

"It's not going to be easy"- Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni's lack of game time ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble recently opined that things would be challenging for Dhoni in IPL 2024 due to lack of game time after recovering from a knee injury. Speaking to Jio Cinema on the matter, Kumble said:

"He has undergone a knee surgery. He has to work hard, but he is someone who will not give you any clue about when he is going to leave. We have seen that with the way he left international cricket too. I am sure the fans and the players want him to go all the way. I am sure if he is ready if he makes himself ready, he will play the full season."

He added:

"I think last year was a classic example. We all know he was not 100 percent fit, but yet he managed to be at his best behind the stumps, in front of the stumps. You have time, but he has hardly played any cricket. It's not going to be easy."

