MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad indulge in a fun game as cricket legend launches padel brand in Chennai [Watch]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:08 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings bats during the IPL Qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Chennai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently indulged in the sport of paddle alongside the legendary MS Dhoni and musician Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai. In a video shared by 7Padel India on X, the trio were seen sharing some fun banter while playing the sport.

Gaikwad's presence in the video confirmed that he is nearing a return to cricket after missing the majority of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League with an elbow injury. Recently, Dhoni confirmed that Gaikwad was returning to full fitness, and that the franchise did not have to worry about their batting unit anymore.

You can see the video here:

As reported earlier, 7Padel India is Dhoni's new venture, which has several facilities under one roof. It boasts of three padel courts, a pickleball court, a swimming pool, a gym, a recovery room, a sauna and a cafe. It is located in Palavakkam, southern Chennai, about 20 kilometres from the city's centre.

MS Dhoni led CSK in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence in IPL 2025

Dhoni was asked to don the role of CSK's captain after Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025. Interestingly, the former India captain, who retired from the sport in 2019, had earlier made way for Gaikwad in the 2024 edition of the IPL.

The Maharashtra batter played the first five matches of the season for CSK in 2025 before picking up the injury. He scored a total of 122 runs in those matches at an average of 24.40 and a highest score of 63, against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite Dhoni taking up the mantle in Gaikwad's absence, CSK's performance was abysmal last season, and they ended in the last position of the table. They won just four out of the 14 matches they played, losing 10.

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
