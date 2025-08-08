MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad indulge in a fun game as cricket legend launches padel brand in Chennai [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently indulged in the sport of paddle alongside the legendary MS Dhoni and musician Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai. In a video shared by 7Padel India on X, the trio were seen sharing some fun banter while playing the sport.Gaikwad's presence in the video confirmed that he is nearing a return to cricket after missing the majority of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League with an elbow injury. Recently, Dhoni confirmed that Gaikwad was returning to full fitness, and that the franchise did not have to worry about their batting unit anymore.You can see the video here:As reported earlier, 7Padel India is Dhoni's new venture, which has several facilities under one roof. It boasts of three padel courts, a pickleball court, a swimming pool, a gym, a recovery room, a sauna and a cafe. It is located in Palavakkam, southern Chennai, about 20 kilometres from the city's centre.MS Dhoni led CSK in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence in IPL 2025Dhoni was asked to don the role of CSK's captain after Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025. Interestingly, the former India captain, who retired from the sport in 2019, had earlier made way for Gaikwad in the 2024 edition of the IPL.The Maharashtra batter played the first five matches of the season for CSK in 2025 before picking up the injury. He scored a total of 122 runs in those matches at an average of 24.40 and a highest score of 63, against Rajasthan Royals.Despite Dhoni taking up the mantle in Gaikwad's absence, CSK's performance was abysmal last season, and they ended in the last position of the table. They won just four out of the 14 matches they played, losing 10.