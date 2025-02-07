MS Dhoni's Ranchi residence gets major makeover with iconic shot and No. 7 decor [Watch]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's Ranchi residence has gotten a major makeover. The house bears his jersey number 7 on the wall outside, with his famous and iconic helicopter shot attached to it as well.

The former Indian cricketer sported the jersey number 7, which has become iconic and synonymous to MS Dhoni. His name is also attached above the jersey number on the wall outside.

Post his retirement from international cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also retired the jersey number 7 as a tribute to the former Indian skipper. Moreover, the residence also has a wall that displays some of MS Dhoni's most iconic shots, including the helicopter shot, wicket-keeping actions, and other iconic moments such as his winning pose from the 2007 World T20 and his last six in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Trending

Watch the video which shows the major makeover of his Ranchi residence here -

According to a report by India Today, the land to build this Ranchi residence was given to Dhoni by the Jharkhand State Housing Board in 2009. After the major makeover, the residence has also now become a selfie spot for fans.

MS Dhoni to return to action in IPL 2025

While MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, he has continued to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni gave up his CSK captaincy in 2023 and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been leading the side from the 2024 season.

However, Dhoni is still a part of CSK as a player. Ahead of the 2025 season, the former CSK skipper was retained by the franchise for INR 4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category. Therefore, the wicketkeeper-batter will be seen in action once again during the IPL 2025 season.

Dhoni is among the most successful captains in the history of the league, having led CSK to five titles. Talking about his IPL career, he has played 264 matches and has amassed 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 with a strike-rate of 137.53 along with 24 half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news