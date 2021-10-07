IPL 2021: "You can see me in yellow but whether I will be playing for CSK?" - MS Dhoni says his retention for IPL 2022 still 'uncertain'

After recently hinting at the possibility of playing his "farewell game" in Chennai next year, MS Dhoni has clarified that it's not as simple as fans want it to be.

While speaking at the toss on Thursday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain remarked that he's not sure if he'll continue to represent the franchise in IPL 2022. He jokingly remarked that he'll still be seen in yellow, but added that the rigmarole of yet-to-be-revealed details for the mega-auction has kept everything uncertain.

MS Dhoni said the final call on his retirement will have to await these details, expressing hope that it will be "good for everyone". He said:

"Well, you can see me in yellow but whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigner or Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully it will be good for everyone."

Questions about MS Dhoni's IPL retirement aren't new. However, this year, the rumblings were louder because of the impending change of format and the addition of two new teams in the IPL. Teams will be allowed to retain a limited number of players and sign the rest through the auction for a three-year cycle.

In a recent friendly interaction with CSK fans, the veteran skipper had said that he hopes to play his last game at Chepauk in front of the franchise's loyal fans.

"Tough to maintain fitness" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni also talked about how difficult it has been for him and his team to maintain their fitness levels amid the closely-packed schedule in the UAE. He, however, also said that it's no longer a "concern as such".

The 40-year-old said:

"It is tough to maintain fitness. Not to forget, once the IPL's second half was postponed it meant that whenever we come back the remaining games will be back-to-back. So we had that stretch of five days three games [but] it looks good. When it comes to the fitness it's no concern as such."

PBKS won the toss in Dubai and have opted to bowl first. A win here would guarantee MS Dhoni and co. a spot in the top-two.

