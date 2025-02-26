MS Dhoni shares a warm hug with Ruturaj Gaikwad after joining CSK camp ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

MS Dhoni shared a warm hug with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after joining the team camp ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025. Dhoni relinquished CSK's captaincy before IPL 2024 after winning five trophies.

Ad

Gaikwad was chosen as Dhoni's successor last year to lead the highly successful team and carry the legacy forward. He did not get off to a good start as Chennai were knocked out from the group stage during IPL 2024 and failed to reach the playoffs.

Ahead of IPL 2025, CSK took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday to give an update about MS Dhoni's arrival in the training camp in Chennai by sharing a video. In it, Ruturaj Gaikwad could be seen welcoming Dhoni with a hug while sporting a warm smile.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK's IPL 2025 campaign will commence with a clash against MI on March 23

CSK are all set to play two high-octane matches in the opening week of IPL 2025 at their home ground in Chennai. They will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of the season on March 23 before taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28 at the Chepauk Stadium.

Ad

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

Ad

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️