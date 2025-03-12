MS Dhoni sings and dances with wife Sakshi Dhoni at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding [Watch]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni had a great time singing and dancing with his wife Sakshi Dhoni at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding in Dehradun. He joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp last week in Chennai and trained with his teammates for a few days before taking a break to attend the wedding ceremony.

A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video to give a glimpse of Dhoni from the wedding ceremony. In it, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni vibed to a song and enjoyed themselves at the event.

You can watch the video below:

MS Dhoni will return to the field on March 23 when CSK faces MI in their opening match of IPL 2025 in Chennai

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during IPL 2024 last May and has been making appearances at various events since then. He will finally make his on-field comeback on March 23, when CSK begins its IPL 2025 campaign with a high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

