MS Dhoni smashes one-handed six as teammate Ravindra Jadeja catches it outside the boundary in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni smashed a one-handed six in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, April 30. His shot was caught by his own teammate Ravindra Jadeja outside the boundary ropes.
On the first ball of the 19th over bowled by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni stepped out, came down the track, and lofted the delivery over long-on for a one-handed six.
While it looked as though Dhoni was through with his shot early, his sheer power took the ball over the boundary line. It was caught by his teammate, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was standing just in front of the CSK dugout.
After taking the catch, Jadeja jokingly celebrated before throwing the ball back onto the field.
MS Dhoni's stay at the crease was short-lived as he could score only 11 runs off four balls with a four and a six at a strike-rate of 275.
MS Dhoni's dismissal leads to horrible collapse for CSK
After being hit for a six by MS Dhoni on the first ball off the 10th over, Chahal struck back by dismissing the veteran CSK skipper on the next delivery.
CSK were 184/6 when Dhoni was dismissed and looked well set to reach 200 runs in their innings. However, they then suffered a terrible collapse, losing three more wickets in the same over.
Chahal first sent Deepak Hooda back on the fourth ball before getting rid of Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad off the final two deliveries to complete his hat-trick.
Arshdeep Singh came on to bowl the final over of the innings and executed the clean-up act, getting the wicket of Shivam Dube on the second ball as CSK were bowled out for 190 runs. They failed to get past the 200-mark and couldn't bat out their full quota of 20 overs.
