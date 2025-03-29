MS Dhoni smashes two massive sixes in final over of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni smashed two massive sixes in the final over of the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match took place on Friday, March 28, at the Chepauk Stadium. Unfortunately, the game was already lost for the hosts at that juncture, as they needed 67 runs to win from the last six balls.

RCB batted first after losing the toss and notched up 196/7 in 20 overs on the back of a collective performance from their batting unit. Royal Challengers' pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/20), and Yash Dayal (2/18) then strangled the CSK batting department. A magnificent bowling performance helped them reduce the hosts to 99/7 in 15.2 overs.

MS Dhoni entered the crease at this juncture and managed to reduce the deficit of defeat with a cameo of 30* (16). He hit two sixes on the third and fourth balls of the final over bowled by left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya. While he couldn't affect the result, he did entertain the Chennai fans before the match's conclusion.

You can watch the sixes in the video below:

"I am happy we lost only by a few runs"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss in IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that they gave away too many runs in the first innings, which dented their chances during the chase. Reflecting on the loss, he said:

"To be honest, I feel 170 was the par score on this wicket. It was tough to bat. The dropped catches cost us. When you are chasing 170, you bat a bit differently. But 20 runs extra make a difference to your approach. It was a bit sticky in the second innings. Rahul Tripathi backed his shot. So did I. When you are chasing 20 runs extra, you want to play your shots. But sometimes it does not come off."

Gaikwad continued:

"But in the end, I am happy we lost only by a few runs. We dropped catches at crucial time. They kept going, boundaries kept on coming. The momentum kept on going towards them. We don't have a lot of time before the next game. A long flight to Guwahati ahead."

CSK will now travel northeast to Guwahati to play their next match of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (March 30) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

