MS Dhoni to undergo tests in Mumbai hospital for knee injury: Reports

Following Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, reports have now emerged that franchise skipper MS Dhoni is likely to undergo a series of tests for his knee injury.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted during one of his press conferences that Dhoni was nursing a knee injury. The legendary keeper-batter was also captured limping a few times during IPL 2023. The image of him wearing a kneecap during CSK’s lap of honor at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after Chennai’s last home game in IPL 2023 also went viral.

Meanwhile, various reports have quoted RevSportz as saying that CSK skipper Dhoni is set to get admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai this week for a number of tests pertaining to his knee injury.

Dhoni-led CSK lifted their fifth IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. The summit clash was scheduled to be played on Sunday but had to be pushed to the reserve day due to rain.

GT batted first after losing the toss in the final. The 2022 champions put up 214/4 on the board as Sai Sudharsan scored 96 off 47 balls. Due to a rain interruption, CSK were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. In a thrilling finish, they got home off the last ball.

Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2024?

Following CSK’s triumph in IPL 2023, Dhoni finally opened up on whether he had plans to return to the T20 league next year. He stated that it all depended on his body and his fitness levels.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said:

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body.

“It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do.”

Meanwhile, with their latest victory, CSK equaled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL wins - the most by any franchise.

Poll : 0 votes