"MS Dhoni will definitely look to have different bowlers away from home" - Sunil Gavaskar says CSK have a very good bowling attack for IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a very good bowling attack heading into IPL 2024. He noted that MS Dhoni has options at his disposal to alter his bowling combination based on the conditions.

The defending champions generally rely on their spinners to deliver the goods in home conditions. However, they would need their seamers to rise to the occasion on more batting-friendly pitches away from home.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about CSK's bowling heading into IPL 2024. He responded:

"This is a very good bowling attack. MS Dhoni has the options. I don't think they need to worry so much about the bowling but MS Dhoni will definitely look to have different bowlers away from home.

"His attack at home on Chennai pitches will be different and maybe the odd change for the pitches in Mumbai, Kolkata or Mohali, which will help a little bit of the seam bowlers," the former India opener added.

Gavaskar pointed out that the Chennai-based franchise has a potent new-ball bowler in Deepak Chahar. He elaborated:

"Deepak Chahar gets you wickets at the start virtually every single time. He bowls three overs. That's exactly what MS Dhoni's plan is, give him three overs and bring him again for the fourth over maybe."

Chahar picked up 13 wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 8.73 in 10 games in IPL 2023. A good performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament could put him in contention for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"Tushar Deshpande came very good the last time around" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK's other seam-bowling options

Tushar Deshpande was CSK's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings have a plethora of other seam-bowling options. He observed:

"Mukesh Choudhary hasn't quite come through but he is a fine talent and then either Matheesha Pathirana or Mustafizur Rahman, as Irfan Pathan said, towards the end. Tushar Deshpande came very good the last time around. He was a bit expensive but he was taking wickets at the same time."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that while Ravindra Jadeja presents a great spin-bowling option, Daryl Mitchell might also bowl a few overs.

"So I think, this time around, he will probably be a little more experienced and maybe concede a lot less runs but still keep getting wickets. Not to forget, Jadeja will come in and bowl a few overs. It could be a Daryl Mitchell coming and bowling a few overs," Gavaskar stated.

Tushar Deshpande (21) and Jadeja (20) were CSK's most successful bowlers in IPL 2023. While Matheesha Pathirana picked up 19 wickets, Maheesh Theekshana (11) was the other bowler to account for more than 10 dismissals apart from Deepak Chahar.

