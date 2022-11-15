MS Dhoni wins JSCA Tennis Championship in doubles category with partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has added yet another trophy to his enviable cabinet, winning the JSCA Tennis Championship in the men's doubles event on Monday, November 14.

The celebrated cricketer teamed up with local tennis player Sumeet Kumar Bajaj for the Ranchi-based tournament. Notably, the pair have a tremendous record in the competition, having won it on three occasions.

A video of Dhoni and Bajaj collecting their trophies was shared by a fan on Twitter.

Notably, MS Dhoni has often been spotted playing tennis at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. While the two-time World Cup-winning captain retired from international cricket in August 2020, he continues to be one of the top draws in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni, who has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008, is set to captain the team in the forthcoming edition.

The 41-year-old had handed the captaincy reins to talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja prior to the last edition of the IPL. However, Jadeja relinquished the leadership role after just eight matches, and the wicketkeeper-batter was reinstated as skipper.

The four-time champions had a forgettable campaign, finishing in the penultimate position. CSK managed to win just four out of their 14 fixtures in the league stage of the tournament.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni with CSK Manager in Chennai. MS Dhoni with CSK Manager in Chennai. https://t.co/R3Asf3qIBg

Much to the delight of CSK fans, Dhoni is expected to continue as captain in IPL 2023. He has, on several occasions, expressed his desire to play in front of the Chennai crowd once again before finally calling the curtains down on his glorious career.

The seasoned campaigner will be aiming to dazzle CSK fans with his dynamic batting and clever captaincy in what could very well be his last-ever season in the IPL.

With 234 matches, he is currently the most-capped player in the league's history. The explosive batter has 4978 runs to his name at an impressive average of 39.2 along with a strike rate of 135.2.

