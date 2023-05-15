“MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL” – Mohammad Kaif after Sunil Gavaskar takes MS Dhoni’s autograph

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has given enough hints that it will be his last Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 42-year-old pointed out how former India captain Sunil Gavaskar rushed to Dhoni during a lap honor at CSK’s last home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14. He feels it’s one of the signs that he will soon hang his boots after the end of IPL 2023.

Speaking to Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif said:

"I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He's keeping the world guessing and that's been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing in the IPL next year."

He added:

"We have never seen Sunny Sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The best moment of IPL 2023.



MS Dhoni is loved & respected by everyone across the cricketing globe.

“You’ve decided it’s my last IPL” – MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni recently kept everyone guessing by coming up with a mysterious reply to IPL presenter Danny Morrison during their game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on April 3.

“You've decided it is my last IPL (chuckles).”

Earlier this season, Dhoni called it the last phase of his career after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said:

"Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, important to enjoy it.”

Dhoni even thanked the fans for a sea of yellow during their away game in Kolkata earlier this season. He said:

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd.”

Surprisingly, the 41-year-old also remembered his 183 not out versus Sri Lanka during the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last month. Dhoni said:

"This is a very special venue, my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me 10 games but the 183 I made here gave me another one year. It was great to be back here.”

It’s worth mentioning that Dhoni has surprised everyone in the past with his retirement. He stepped down as Test captain in the middle of a Test series between India and Australia in 2014 before announcing his international retirement on August 15, 2020.

CSK will play their last group-stage game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20.

