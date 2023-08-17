MSK Prasad joins LSG as strategic consultant ahead of IPL 2024

Former Team India men's team's chief selector MSK Prasad has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant ahead of IPL 2024. The franchise announced it through its official Twitter handle on Thursday and detailed his role with the team.

Prasad comes in for the Super Giants, providing comprehensive guidance across crucial domains such as Head of Talent Search, talent development and our academy business. Hence, LSG would hope for flourishing results from Prasad as they chase their maiden title.

The 48-year-old started his tenure as Team India's chief selector in 2016 and had picked squads for major ICC events, including the 2019 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. He departed from the post in March 2020.

LSG finished in the playoffs for second straight season

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis batting. (Credits: Twitter)

As far as the Super Giants' performance in IPL 2023 goes, their season ended in the playoffs for the second consecutive time. They suffered a crushing 81-run loss to the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier.

The franchise received a body blow mid-season as their regular captain KL Rahul suffered a thigh injury to be ruled out of the remaining matches, forcing Krunal Pandya to step up in the role. Overall, they managed eight wins in 14 matches, with one going as a no-result due to rain.

Last month, LSG had also announced Justin Langer as their new head coach, replacing Andy Flower. They also retained Morne Morkel as their bowling coach.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth title by beating defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, striking six and four off right-arm seamer Mohit Sharma to win the game for the Yellow Army. Following the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was teary-eyed and hinted at returning next season despite reports of retirement.