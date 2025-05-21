Mukesh Kumar clobbered for five boundaries in massive 27-run over in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar was hit for 27 runs in the penultimate over of the first innings against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir scored a combined total of five boundaries to shift the momentum towards the host in the do-or-die clash.

After largely struggling in the middle overs, MI were placed at 132-5 after the 18th over. Mustafizur Rahman completed his quota of overs, conceding just six runs to close out the 18th over. The task of finishing up the innings for DC was down to the pair of Mukesh Kumar and Dushmantha Chameera, and it was the former, who was chosen to bowl the vital penultimate over.

The Indian right-arm pacer did not begin on a convincing note, bowling it full and wide outside the off-stump, allowing Suryakumar Yadav to play his trademark loft over covers. Following a single, the battle was between Mukesh Kumar and Naman Dhir.

The right-handed batter emulated Suryakumar's efforts by scoring a boundary over the cover region off the third ball. He then made the most of a delivery on his pads with a glorious six over midwicket.

Mukesh Kumar was struggling with cramps at this point, and sought treatment. However, he could not finish the over on a high as he conceded a couple more boundaries. MI stretched their total to 159-5 in the blink of an eye. Have a look at the expensive over right here:

Mukesh Kumar finished with figures of 2-48. The majority of his spell was beneficial for DC as he dismissed both Will Jacks and Tilak Varma to dent Mi's momentum.

DC lose the plot completely as Dushmantha Chameera conceded 21 runs after Mukesh Kumar's expensive over

MI capitalised on the momentum from the 19th over as well as some poor death bowling by Dushmantha Chameera to inflict further damage on DC. The final over also began with a boundary towards the covers. Suryakumar Yadav then struck a hat-trick of boundaries, followed by a single to help MI touch the 180-run mark.

The ace batter finished on an unbeaten 43-ball 73 on a tricky surface, while Naman Dhir also played a decent hand with his 8-ball 24. DC need to chase down this total against a potent MI bowling attack to remain alive in the playoffs race.

