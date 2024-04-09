Mullanpur rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

Both teams have blown hot and cold so far in this year's IPL. They have won two and lost as many out of four games. While SRH occupy the fifth spot in the standings due to better NRR, PBKS are placed just behind them in sixth position.

PBKS won their last game away from home against last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans by three wickets. The Kings chased down 200 runs with one ball to spare, thanks to some brilliant hitting from Shashank Singh (61* off 29 balls). Shikhar Dhawan and company will look to keep the winning run going as the race for the top four spots heats up.

SRH are also coming into the game on the back of an emphatic win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. After restricting Chennai to 165 runs, the SunRisers successfully chased down the total with six wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. The win will give the time some much-needed confidence ahead of the PBKS clash.

With both teams eyeing to keep their momentum intact, an exciting clash is on the cards. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers and they are eager to know how the weather will pan out on Tuesday evening in Mullanpur. Much to their delight, there is no chance of showers at all during the game. The cloud cover in and around the city will also be insignificant. Thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

The weather conditions will also be pleasant with temperature hovering in the 28 degrees Celsius range. The humidity will also be on the lower side. Overall, a good game of cricket is expected on Tuesday.

"Delighted to return to our home crowd" - PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan on crowd support in Mullanpur

This will be the Punjab Kings' second home game in IPL 2024. This time they are playing at a new venue, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is excited to play at home and is keen to meet everyone who turns up for the game on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to return to our home crowd and cannot wait to meet with everyone who comes out to cheer for us at the stadium," Dhawan told reporters.

The first home game between PBKS and DC at this venue saw a good turnout, and the hosts will expect an even better turnout tonight.