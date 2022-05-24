Mumbai announce squad for Ranji Trophy knockouts, Shivam Dube left out due to shoulder injury

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a 21-member squad on Monday for Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy knockouts scheduled to commence on June 6.

All-rounder Shivam Dube has been left out of the squad due to a shoulder injury. It comes as a massive blow for the 26-year-old all-rounder, who has been keen to improve his red ball game.

Dube was in superb form with the willow in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he amassed 289 runs in 11 games, his most in a single edition, at an average of 28.90.

However, the Salil Ankola-headed selection panel didn't pick Dube. However, they did pick young Musheer Khan, who has been belting runs in age-group cricket. Khan, who is Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother, is also a handy leg-break bowler.

Prithvi Shaw, who had a superlative campaign in the 15th edition of the IPL, will lead the team.

Mumbai squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.

Mumbai will lock horns with Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals from June 6 to 10 at the KSCA Ground in Alur, Bengaluru. In other games, Bengal will play Jharkhand; Karnataka will host Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab will go up against Madhya Pradesh.

Ajinkya Rahane to miss Ranji Trophy because of hamstring injury

Ajinkya Rahane will miss the Ranji Trophy knockouts due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL 2022 game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rahane left the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp early after scans revealed a minor tear in his left hamstring.

According to a report in Sportstar, the 33-year-old will be out of action for at least two months. Hence, he will miss the remainder of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign. Rahane had a mixed outing in the IPL league phase, scoring 185 runs in four innings, including a hundred, a half-century and two ducks.

His injury complicates Rahane's return to the Indian team after he was dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

