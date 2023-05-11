“Mumbai Indians have found a perfect replacement for Kieron Pollard” - Wasim Jaffer, Mohammad Kaif reflect on Top 3 IPL 2023 moments from last week

Former Indian cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Mohammad Kaif reckon that the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise seem to have found the perfect replacement for Kieron Pollard in explosive batter Tim David.

David, known for his clean-striking ability as a finisher, has been in fantastic form for MI in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. The 27-year-old clobbered an unbeaten 45 off only 14 balls in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing 213, MI went into the last over needing 17 runs. RR pacer Jason Holder sent down three full-tosses and David muscled all of them for sixes to take his team past the finish line. The Mumbai batter’s blitz tops the list of Sportskeeda’s IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week, powered by HDFCLife.com.

Reflecting on the innings, which secured a famous win for Mumbai Indians, both Kaif and Jaffer agreed that the franchise seem to have found a suitable replacement for Pollard. Kaif admitted:

“I think so [MI have found Pollard’s replacement]. The innings you are referring came in a very high-pressure situation. No batter likes to go into the last over needing 18-20 runs. It’s a very difficult task even if full-tosses are being bowled. Jason Holder bowled poorly sending down those full-tosses. Still, it is not easy to slam them for big sixes. Mumbai Indians brought in Tim David hoping he can take over the role that Kieron Pollard was performing for the team. He is doing his job really well.”

Jaffer chipped in and added:

“Batsmanship seems to have risen to a different level. Because of the Impact Player rule, batters seem to be playing with a lot more freedom. But I think, Mumbai Indians have found a perfect replacement for Kieron Pollard in Tim David.”

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s incredible 124 off 62 against Mumbai Indians features second on the list of IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week. The stunning knock, which included 16 fours and eight sixes, offered protection to the team from a batting collapse as none of the other batters came to the party. Jos Buttler’s 18 was the next highest score in the innings.

Praising Jaiswal, Kaif made a big statement and opined that the youngster is ready to play for India. He said:

“I think he’s ready for the next challenge - to play for India. When a new player comes and does well, after a couple of years, people say, ‘pick him in the Indian team’. I prefer to wait, but now I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to play for India.”

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami’s superb spell of 4/11 ripped through Delhi Capitals’ (DC) batting line-up in the match played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The outstanding performance features at number three on the list of IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week.

Hailing the veteran pacer, Jaffer described him as a very consistent performer over a period of time and said:

“I have observed that he does this 2-3 times in an IPL season. Whenever there is a little help from the wicket for him, he gets the top 2-3 batters out. When you take 2-3 early wickets in the powerplay, it invariably helps your team win. Unfortunately, Gujarat lost that match. Openers don’t like facing bowlers like him, who bowl that Test match length. He’s a nightmare to face when he’s in this kind of mood.”

