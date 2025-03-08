Mumbai Indians give captain Harmanpreet Kaur a cake facial to celebrate her birthday amid WPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) players celebrated their captain Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday in the team hotel on Saturday (March 8) amid the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025. The star Indian women's cricketer turned 36 today.

Kaur is currently with the MI contingent participating in the ongoing edition of the WPL. The tournament is currently going on in Lucknow and will shift its base to Mumbai on Monday for the last leg.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday celebrations. In it, MI players could be seen giving Kaur a cake facial and wishing her on the special occasion.

"Birthday aahe Harman cha, Jalsa saarya India cha! #AaliRe #TATAWPL #MumbaiIndians," the franchise captioned the video.

MI is currently third in WPL 2025 points table with two league matches to go

The Mumbai Indians played six games in WPL 2025 so far and are third in the points table after collecting eight points. They registered four wins while ending up on the losing side in two games.

They beat UP Warriorz in their latest WPL match on Thursday (March 6) by six wickets. West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews starred for the Mumbai franchise in the encounter with her all-round brilliance, putting in a Player of the Match effort.

Hayley Matthews (2/25) and Amelia Kerr (5/38) combined to restrict UPW to 150/9 in the first innings. Matthews then anchored the chase with a magnificent knock of 68 (46) to help MI reach home in the chase.

Reflecting on her performance at the post-match presentation, Hayley said (via Cricbuzz):

"They did get off to a really good start. Just staying calm as a team and knowing that we can catch up, which is exactly what we did do. Pretty good to bowl on as an offspinner, turn and bounce on the wicket."

He continued:

"Fortunately, when I went to bat, a bit of dew came on and the ball was sliding on a bit. It was really good to play a match here but obviously super excited to get over to Mumbai and finish off our group stage matches."

Mumbai will face the Gujarat Giants on Monday (March 10) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

