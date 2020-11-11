Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Winners: Top photos and videos from MI's celebration after 5th title win

After seven weeks of action-packed cricket, IPL 2020 culminated on Tuesday with the Mumbai Indians successfully retaining their championship. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit faced the in-form Delhi Capitals in the summit clash, but DC did not trouble them much as MI won the match comfortably by five wickets.

With this win, the Mumbai Indians became only the second team in IPL history to emerge as champions in two consecutive seasons. The Chennai Super Kings accomplished this feat by winning the cup in 2010 and 2011, while the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise has joined the elite list by seizing the IPL 2019 and IPL 2020 trophies.

Apart from that, the Mumbai Indians made history by becoming IPL champions for the fifth time. It is pertinent to note that they had not won a single season until 2013, but skipper Rohit Sharma has guided them to five trophies in the last eight years.

Not many fans expected the Mumbai Indians to retain their trophy, because they had a dismal record in the United Arab Emirates. Still, they overcame the odds with their consistent performances and bested all other teams in IPL 2020.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were present at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. However, the Mumbai Indians enjoyed this special moment with their families and other team officials.

Here are some of the best photos and videos from the IPL 2020 champions' celebration.

Mumbai Indians celebrate IPL 2020 win with their families

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the next season of IPL will take place in April-May next year. It will be intriguing to see if the Mumbai Indians can become the first team to register a hat-trick of title wins.