Mumbai Indians should not send Kieron Pollard below No. 4 or No. 5 in the batting order: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that Kieron Pollard should not be sent below No. 4 or No. 5 in the batting order by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. He made this observation in light of the Trinidadian's explosive form in the ongoing CPL.

While speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar expressed their views on the Kieron Pollard's belligerent form in the CPL being a positive sign for the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir replied in the affirmative when asked if the consistency with which Kieron Pollard has been batting would give a lot of happiness to Mumbai Indians. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain added that it would be interesting to see how the Mumbai-based franchise utilises him.

"Absolutely and you will also want to see that he continues this kind of form in the IPL. But the main thing is to see how Mumbai Indians uses him."

While mentioning that the Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene would be the happiest person after seeing Kieron Pollard's form, Gautam Gambhir suggested that the burly right-hander should not be sent below No. 4 or No. 5 in the franchise's batting order.

"Mahela Jayawardene will be the happiest to see Kieron Pollard's batting. If you want to use Kieron Pollard's form, then you should not send Kieron Pollard below No.4 or No.5 in the batting order because you have firepower."

Ajit Agarkar's hopes of Kieron Pollard continuing in the same vein for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Kieron Pollard is likely to play a pivotal role for Mumbai Indians in their middle-order

Ajit Agarkar was asked if Kieron Pollard is practising for the IPL by coming down the order in the CPL.

The former Indian quick also mentioned that the Mumbai Indians would be very happy with the TKR captain's form, which included an innings against Barbados Tridents where he won the team the match from a lost position.

"Mumbai Indians will be very happy with Kieron Pollard's form. We have seen a match against Barbados Tridents which was appearing to be lost, when he came and won it alone. He has this capability as a match-winner of winning a lost match on his own."

Ajit Agarkar observed that Kieron Pollard could bat at any position for Mumbai Indians but might prove to be most effective at No. 5 or No. 6 when the opposition bowlers are under tremendous pressure. He signed off by stating that the upcoming couple of months of IPL action would be enjoyable to watch if Pollard continues with his breathtaking form.

"At this moment, he can play at any position. I think he had come at No.4 on one or two occasions but when he comes at No.5 or No.6, the bowlers are under pressure and if his form remains like this, the next 2 months will be enjoyable to watch him."

Kieron Pollard has been in sensational form in the ongoing CPL for Trinbago Knight Riders. He has scored 207 runs for the franchise, at an excellent average of 51.75 along with an outstanding strike rate of 204.95.