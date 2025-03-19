Mumbai Indians share quirky video to announce Rohit Sharma's arrival ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

The Mumbai Indians (MI) released a special video to announce the arrival of former captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, March 19. The highly anticipated 18th season of the tournament is set to begin on March 22.

Rohit was last in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9. Chasing a target of 252, the captain led the team with a brilliant 76 and was named Player of the Match as India secured a four-wicket victory, clinching the championship.

At 37, Rohit became only the second Indian captain, after MS Dhoni, to lead the country to two ICC trophies.

With the 2025 IPL season just days away, the Mumbai Indians franchise dropped a quirky video to announce the arrival of the opening batter. Fans can watch the video here:

MI will begin their 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side in the opening match, as regular skipper Hardik Pandya serves a suspension for a slow over-rate.

Hardik was handed a one-match ban by the IPL governing body at the end of last season after his team failed to complete their 20 overs within the allotted time on three occasions. The final instance occurred in their last match of the season.

Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run scorer in IPL history

Rohit Sharma brings a wealth of experience to IPL cricket, having been a part of the tournament since its inception in 2008.

The right-handed batter has played 257 matches, scoring 6,628 runs, including 43 fifties and two hundreds. This places him third on the list of all-time run-scorers in the IPL, behind Virat Kohli (8,004) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,769).

Rohit is also second on the list for captaining the most matches in IPL history, with 158, behind MS Dhoni (226). He has led Mumbai Indians to five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

