Tilak Varma shows off after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav during Mumbai Indians’ practice session ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma pulled off special celebrations after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. The duo were last seen in action during the T20I series against England in February.

The Mumbai franchise posted a video on X to give their ardent fans a glimpse of an interesting moment from their practice session. In it, part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma could be seen bowling to Suryakumar, who tried to play a sweep shot.

The right-hander could only get a top edge, which resulted in his dismissal. Tilak was elated after picking up the wicket and celebrated with a bowing down gesture.

You can watch the dismissal and the celebration in the video below:

MI will face CSK in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 in Chennai

MI will commence their IPL 2025 campaign this Sunday (March 23) with a highly anticipated match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians will be aiming for an improved showing this season after finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

