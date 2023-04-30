Mumbai Indians sign Chris Jordan as replacement player in IPL 2023 - Reports

Chris Jordan has reportedly joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement signing for IPL 2023. The England all-rounder remained unsold at the auction last December, but he has now returned to the league as a replacement.

ESPNCricinfo reported that the Mumbai Indians have roped in Chris Jordan as a replacement player. However, it is unclear who he has replaced in the MI squad for IPL 2023. The majority of MI players were fit and available in their previous match.

The only injury concern in the MI squad was Jofra Archer. The England pacer even went to Belgium for surgery recently. Commenting on his injury status, MI coach Mark Boucher said ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals:

“Yes, he was. I believe it was a minor surgery. We all know what Jofra can do. He’s been a fantastic bowler for many years now. So, he adds a different dimension to our attack."

Has Chris Jordan replaced Jofra Archer in Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2023?

As mentioned above, it is unclear who Chris Jordan has replaced in the Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2023. Apart from Jofra Archer, the other overseas players in the MI team are Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith and Jason Behrendorff. There has been no update on any injuries to other foreign players.

As far as Jordan is concerned, the England all-rounder played his last IPL match for the Chennai Super Kings on April 17, 2022 against the Gujarat Titans. He could not execute his plans well in that game and leaked 58 runs in 3.5 overs.

Jordan recently played for England in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, where he picked up one wicket in three games. Before that, he was a member of the Gulf Giants team that won International League T20. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the IPL.

