Mumbai Indians spinner ruled out of IPL 2025 and Champions Trophy; Afghanistan call up 20-year-old spinner

Afghanistan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar sustained a back fracture during the recent tour of Zimbabwe, ruling him out for up to four months. The untimely blow leaves him out of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, and an unrealistic prospect for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Afghanistan have called up 20-year-old spinner Nangyal Kharoti to the 15-man squad as a replacement. The left-arm spinner had made his international debut during the white-ball series against Ireland. He has enjoyed a prolific start to his career, bagging 11 ODI and five T20I wickets at a miserly economy.

Ghazanfar had a prolific series against Zimbabwe, taking nine wickets in the three-match ODI series and then making his Test debut in the one-off contest in Bulawayo. Following the Zimbabwe series, he also played three matches for the MI Emirates in the early stages of the International League T20 (ILT20).

“AM Ghazanfar, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis. He sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recently held tour of Zimbabwe, and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period,” the ACB's statement read.

Afghanistan have been drawn into Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside Australia, South Africa, and England. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will begin their campaign with a clash against the Proteas on Friday, February 21, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar was roped in by MI for INR 4.80 crore during IPL mega auction

Ghazanfar's introduction to the IPL came during the 2024 edition when he was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman. While he was not afforded the opportunity to make his debut, he showcased his ability at the international level.

A stellar year resulted in the youngster being named in the ICC's ODI Team of the Year recently. His consistent exploits made him a prime target at the IPL mega auction, where MI fought off competition by KKR and RCB to avail his services. He was touted as the team's frontline spin option for the season, with fellow overseas candidate Mitchell Santner.

