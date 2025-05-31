Mumbai Indians star meets his parents post GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir's parents were in attendance for the team's 2025 IPL Eliminator clash with the Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 30. The knockout was at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The Mumbai-based team trumped Shubman Gill's Gujarat by 20 runs to march into Qualifier 2. After electing to bat first, MI registered 228/5 in 20 overs, with former captain Rohit Sharma playing a stunning 81-run knock in 50 balls.

Following the high-scoring affair, Dhir interacted with his parents in the stands. Sharing a video of the moment, the franchise wrote on its official Instagram handle:

"Seeing Naman’s parents so happy & proud simply made our day."

Naman Dhir scored nine runs off six balls in the Eliminator. The Mumbai Indians used the Right to Match option at the 2025 IPL auction to re-sign the 25-year-old at ₹5.25 crore. He has scored 215 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 179.16 this season.

"It is like Mumbai housing prices" - Mumbai Indians captain hails Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in 2025 IPL Eliminator

The Gujarat Titans seemed commanding at one stage during the chase as Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar formed an 84-run stand off 44 balls for the third wicket. It needed 81 runs from the final seven overs with eight wickets. Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya turned to his ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah at the crucial juncture.

Bumrah turned the game on its head by sending back Sundar with a fiery yorker. Lauding the fast bowler's bowling exploits, here's what Pandya said in the post-match presentation:

"Whenever you think the game is getting far, just hand him the ball. It is like Mumbai housing prices. When the game is going far, I just need to throw him the ball, and he does the magic stuff."

The Mumbai Indians will face the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

