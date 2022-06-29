Mumbai Indians to start IPL 2023 preparations with three-week England tour for uncapped payers

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to commence their preparations for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The uncapped Indian players from the squad will travel to England in July for a three-week tour.

During the exposure tour, MI's rookie players will feature in at least ten T20 matches against top club teams. According to recent reports, the likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Dewald Brevis are also expected to feature in these games.

Furthermore, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene will also travel to England with the players and will assess their progress. A source close to the IPL confirmed these latest developments while speaking to PTI.

He said:

"Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions. Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in the UK and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party.

"Look, the Indian domestic season has come to an end," the source said. "While the top players like skipper Rohit Sharma, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be now on the road with the national team, our international stars will also be busy with their respective commitments."

The source added:

"The ones who need to be monitored are our younger crop of players as they won't be having any match practice for three and half months before the next domestic season starts."

However, there will not be any live broadcast of MI's matches during the England tour. Also, no tickets will be up for sale for the fixtures, as per the source.

Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2022

The latest edition of the cash-rich league proved to be a disappointing one for the Mumbai side. They failed to win matches consistently and ultimately failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs.

The five-time champions had a dismal start to the season as they weren't able to win a single match in the first half of the tournament. While they did secure a few impressive victories after ending their eight-match losing streak, the other sides had taken a significant lead on the points table by that time.

Mumbai Indians managed just four wins from their fourteen matches and finished as the wooden spooners. They will be looking to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in the next edition.

