Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2025 season [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) launched their new jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday, February 21. They are the most successful franchises in the history of the league with five titles, along with Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians took to YouTube, posting a video which shows some of the star players like skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav in the new jersey.

“Dear Paltan, we know our last season was one to forget. But now, a new season is upon us with a chance to make it right. 2025 is our opportunity to bring back the legacy where it belongs. With the blue and gold on us, we will take the field to play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you," Hardik Pandya said in the video.

Mumbai Indians failed to make the playoffs last season as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from ten matches. They will be keen to turn things around as they aim for their sixth IPL title this season.

Mumbai Indians to begin IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians are set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23, in Chepauk. They will face Chennai again in the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20.

In their third match, they will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31 before facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7.

The franchise has made some interesting additions to their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL season during the 2025 mega auctions.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.

