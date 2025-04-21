Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and GT's last match in IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Eden Gardens Stadium will host the game on Monday, April 21.

The two teams have locked horns four times in IPL, with the Titans leading the Knight Riders 2-1 in head-to-head clashes. One match didn't yield a result. The previous fixture between the two teams was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain in match 63 of IPL 2024. The two teams last met in 2023.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 16 runs in their last IPL outing at the new Chandigarh Stadium on April 15. This was their fourth loss in seven games.

Batting first, Shreyas Iyer and company were bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh looked decent for their 22 (12) and 30 (15), respectively. Shashank Singh, Xavier Bartlett, and Nehal Wadhera were the other three batters who reached double digits.

Harshit Rana starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/25, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece. Vaibhav Arora and Anrich Nortje also shared one wicket each.

KKR vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 37 off 28 balls, while skipper Rahane and Andre Russell chipped in with identical scores of 17. Rahane's decision not to review his lbw dismissal against Yuzvendra Chahal led to a collapse. The right-hander was not out.

None of the other batters, including Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh, managed to reach double digits.

Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web for KKR, finishing with scintillating figures of 4/28, while Marco Jansen bagged three wickets. Glenn Maxwell, Arshdeep Singh, and Xavier Bartlett shared one wicket each.

KKR vs PBKS 2025 scorecard

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

Shubman Gill's GT beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 game in Ahmedabad on April 19. With the win, they jumped to the top of the points table, with five victories in seven matches.

Batting first, Delhi put up 203/8 in 20 overs. Openers Karun Nair and Abhishek Porel scored 31 (18) and 18 (9), respectively. Skipper Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 39 (32), 31 (21), and 28 (14), respectively. Later, Ashutosh Sharma scored a quickfire 37 off 19 deliveries, hitting three sixes and two boundaries.

Prasidh Krishna was GT's leading wicket-taker, returning with 4/41. Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore took one wicket each.

GT vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, Gujarat achieved the target with three balls to spare. Skipper Gill walked back cheaply, but his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, chipped in with 36 off 21 deliveries. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford then shared a 119-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rutherford scored 43 off 34 balls, including three sixes and a boundary. Meanwhile, Buttler remained unbeaten on 97 off 54 deliveries, comprising four sixes and 11 boundaries. Rahul Tewatia played a three-ball cameo, hitting one six and a boundary in the last over to take his team over the line.

GT vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar were the only successful bowlers for Delhi, taking one wicket apiece.

