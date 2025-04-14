“Mumbai ke paas” - Axar Patel’s hilarious response to commentator goes viral after loss in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel was at his hilarious best despite the side's heartbreaking defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13. When asked where DC lost the MI clash during the post-match presentation, Axar jokingly took the question literally and responded, 'To Mumbai'.

Coming into the game as the only unbeaten side of IPL 2025, DC dominated most of the game against MI. However, an unfathomable collapse in the end saw them suffer a 12-run defeat.

Here is a video clipping of Axar Patel's hilarious response at the post-match presentation:

Chasing a massive 206 for victory, DC thrilled their home fans by racing to 119/1 in the 11th over. Karun Nair, playing his first IPL game since the 2022 season, scored a breathtaking 89 off 40 deliveries to keep DC ahead in the run-chase.

However, his dismissal at 135/2 in the 12th over sparked a horrific collapse that saw DC fold to 193 all-out in 19 overs. The contest ended on a bizarre note, with three consecutive run-outs within one run and three deliveries.

"Some soft dismissals and bad shots in the middle order" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel blamed the soft dismissals of the DC middle-order batters for their narrow home defeat against MI. The skipper played a part in the collapse, scoring only nine off six balls, coming in at No.5.

He also did not have an impact with the ball, conceding 19 runs without a wicket in his two overs.

Axar opened up about the loss in the post-match presentation, saying (Via Cricbuzz):

"We had the game in the bag. Some soft dismissals and bad shots in the middle order. You can't leave it to the batters in the lower order everytime. Don't need to overthink, just one of those days. Was happy at the halfway stage. The ball was stopping initially but it got better. And then dew helped us further. Need to forget this game from a batting point of view."

The defeat prevented DC from going atop the IPL 2025 points table as they remained second behind the Gujarat Titans (GT). DC also tied RCB for the dubious record of most defeats at a venue (Delhi) with 45.

Their next encounter will be another home game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 16.

