"Must have come as a shock to him to suddenly not be part of the leadership group" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma being replaced as MI skipper

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rohit Sharma's sudden removal as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for IPL 2024 must have shocked the veteran cricketer.

Despite his enormous success as MI captain, Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya at the helm after the all-rounder returned to the franchise in an all-cash trade with the Gujarat Titans(GT). The move faced severe criticism, especially from the MI fan base, considering Rohit's impeccable record as captain.

The 36-year-old has led the side since the 2013 season and helped them win a joint IPL record five titles.

Speaking on the IPL Daily Show on Star Sports, Harbhajan hoped the move would help the franchise perform better.

"I hope it's for the betterment of the Mumbai Indians going forward. You know, Rohit has been a true leader and a champion player for Mumbai Indians and India as well. Knowing him, after winning so many trophies for MI and done so well at the international level, it must have come as a shock to him to suddenly not be part of the leadership group," said Harbhajan.

However, Harbhajan feels Rohit will still be involved in the decision-making process in some way or the other.

"I'm sure he's going to be involved in some way or the other but we have seen Rohit growing as a player and captain and winning those five trophies. That speaks volumes about his captaincy. I don't know; the management has taken the decision and I hope everyone takes it in the right spirit and Mumbai Indians plays like a champion side," added Harbhajan.

Despite the unparalleled success with five titles between 2013 and 2020, MI has struggled in the last three seasons. After missing the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, the side was eliminated by GT in Qualifier 2 last year.

"He is someone who thrives on challenges" - Harbhajan Singh on Hardik Pandya

Hardik led Gujarat admirably for two seasons.

Harbhajan Singh extended his support to Hardik Pandya by stating the all-rounder thrives on challenges like leading the Mumbai Indians.

Despite questions over his appointment as MI skipper, the 30-year-old has proven he is no slouch as captain. Hardik led GT with much success in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, helping the side triumph in their maiden appearance in 2022 and finish runners-up last year.

"He (Hardik) is someone who thrives on challenges; he has done well for GT, winning the title in the first year and runners-up the next. This goes to show that he is a leader. He is now very quiet, operates well. So I feel he has got all the qualities of a leader," said Harbhajan.

Hardik has also led Team India in T20Is since the 2022 World Cup, winning 10 of his 16 games.

He will begin his MI captaincy stint with a highly-anticipated clash against GT in Ahmedabad on March 24.