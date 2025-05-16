Mustafizur Rahman granted NOC by Bangladesh for IPL 2025; South African duo confirm return for DC

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to make an appearance in IPL 2025. However, the board has allowed him to be part of the tournament only from May 18 to 24 due to his international commitments.
The left-arm seamer was signed up as Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk's replacement, with the latter pulling out of the competition. There were doubts over whether Mustafizur would be granted the NOC as the BCB revealed that they hadn't been approached for the NOC yet. Should the Capitals make it to the playoffs and beyond, he will not be available. However, the BCB also stated that the 29-year-old will play the first T20I against UAE on Saturday (May 17) before traveling to India. However, it remains to be seen if he will be ready for action, with the Capitals set to play on the evening of May 18.
The Bangladesh seamer was part of the Delhi Capitals' squad for a couple of seasons in 2022 and 2023. However, his most successful stint was with the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016 when he picked up 17 scalps in 16 matches to help their side to title victory.
Mustafizur Rahman cleared but Mitchell Starc decides to opt out
While Mustafizur has been cleared to join the Capitals, Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc had communicated to the management about not wanting to play the remainder of the games. The left-arm paceman formed a crucial part of the Capitals' new-ball bowling attack, snaring 14 wickets in 12 games alongside a fifer.
Donovan Ferreira has also decided against returning but his fellow countrymen Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have confirmed they will play the remaining games. Nevertheless, Stubbs will be leaving after the league phase, given he has been picked in South Africa's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad.
The Capitals will face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi. They need to win their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS