Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss CSK's next IPL 2024 match after flying to Bangladesh: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without Mustafizur Rahman for their next IPL 2024 game on April 5th against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As per the reports, the left-arm seamer has flown back to Bangladesh to have his US visa processed, with the biometric set to be carried out on April 4th. As the T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the USA and West Indies, Rahman's visa would have been priority for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Rahman has been a vital cog in CSK's bowling attack, as he has found a knack of picking up wickets and breaking partnerships at crucial stages. The 28-year-old was sensational in the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), claiming four scalps to restrict them to a gettable total.

In case of further delays, Rahman could also miss the following game of the Super Kings on April 8th against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK's first loss in IPL 2024 came against the Delhi Capitals

DC beat CSK by 20 runs (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals consigned the defending champions to their first loss of IPL 2024 as they beat them by 20 runs in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. Batting first, David Warner and Rishabh Pant struck quick-fire half-centuries to propel the Capitals to 191 in their stipulated 20 overs.

With the ball, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar were impressive to secure a combined five wickets. Despite the loss, MS Dhoni's fireworks entertained the Vizag crowd to no end as he hammered an unbeaten 37 off 16 deliveries and carted Anrich Nortje for 20 runs in the final over of the innings. The Yellow Army opened their campaign with two home victories against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans.

The Super Kings had grabbed the spotlight, just 24 hours before the tournament opener as CSK star MS Dhoni stepped down to relinquish the leadership duties to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. With Dhoni stepping down as captain, fans have wondered whether the 42-year-old is playing in his final IPL edition.