"My 2-yo nephew will outplay them in Gully cricket" - Fans slam Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar for dismal batting in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar faced massive criticism from fans for their failures in the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium on April 11. The duo have struggled with the bat throughout the season, and things only got worse in the ongoing KKR encounter.
Batting first, CSK lost their openers, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, with the scoreboard reading 16/2 in the fifth over. Tripathi and Shankar joined hands but struggled to inject momentum into the CSK innings.
The latter was dropped twice and still managed only a 21-ball 29. Meanwhile, Tripathi was even worse, finishing on 16 from 22 deliveries. The pair were dismissed in back-to-back overs, leaving CSK reeling at 65/4 in 11 overs.
While Shankar has struck at a rate of under 132 in his four innings this season, Tripathi has been much worse, with an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 97.87.
Fans on X slammed the batting duo for their painful display with the following reactions:
Fans continued slamming the duo for their dismal batting display, saying:
"I am out on Tripathi and Vijay Shankar!! Two really useless players."
"Tripathi & Vijay Shankar walking in just to check pitch conditions and leave. No intent, no impact. Just pain," tweeted a fan.
"Vijay shankar and tripathi should be on bench entire season,Bring youngster players please," a fan said.
CSK fall away in embarrassing fashion with the bat against KKR
CSK produced one of their most embarrassing batting performances at home in the IPL 2025 clash against KKR. After being asked to bat first by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the CSK batters fell one after the other without any intent.
The Men in Yellow finished with their lowest-ever IPL score at Chepauk Stadium at 103 for 9 in 20 overs. CSK were at an even worse 79/9 in the 18th over before Shivam Dube took them past the three-figure mark with a 29-ball 31*.
The CSK batters have suffered criticism throughout the season for their lack of power-hitting and intent. As a result, they languish at ninth on the points table with a lone win in five matches. Should they lose a fifth consecutive match in the ongoing KKR encounter, it will be CSK's worst-ever losing streak in IPL history.
For KKR, their spin trio of Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravrthy combined for seven wickets in their 12 overs to wreck CSK's batting lineup.
