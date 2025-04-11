"My 2-yo nephew will outplay them in Gully cricket" - Fans slam Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar for dismal batting in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar faced massive criticism from fans for their failures in the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium on April 11. The duo have struggled with the bat throughout the season, and things only got worse in the ongoing KKR encounter.

Ad

Batting first, CSK lost their openers, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, with the scoreboard reading 16/2 in the fifth over. Tripathi and Shankar joined hands but struggled to inject momentum into the CSK innings.

The latter was dropped twice and still managed only a 21-ball 29. Meanwhile, Tripathi was even worse, finishing on 16 from 22 deliveries. The pair were dismissed in back-to-back overs, leaving CSK reeling at 65/4 in 11 overs.

While Shankar has struck at a rate of under 132 in his four innings this season, Tripathi has been much worse, with an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 97.87.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X slammed the batting duo for their painful display with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued slamming the duo for their dismal batting display, saying:

"I am out on Tripathi and Vijay Shankar!! Two really useless players."

"Tripathi & Vijay Shankar walking in just to check pitch conditions and leave. No intent, no impact. Just pain," tweeted a fan.

"Vijay shankar and tripathi should be on bench entire season,Bring youngster players please," a fan said.

Ad

CSK fall away in embarrassing fashion with the bat against KKR

CSK produced one of their most embarrassing batting performances at home in the IPL 2025 clash against KKR. After being asked to bat first by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the CSK batters fell one after the other without any intent.

The Men in Yellow finished with their lowest-ever IPL score at Chepauk Stadium at 103 for 9 in 20 overs. CSK were at an even worse 79/9 in the 18th over before Shivam Dube took them past the three-figure mark with a 29-ball 31*.

Ad

The CSK batters have suffered criticism throughout the season for their lack of power-hitting and intent. As a result, they languish at ninth on the points table with a lone win in five matches. Should they lose a fifth consecutive match in the ongoing KKR encounter, it will be CSK's worst-ever losing streak in IPL history.

For KKR, their spin trio of Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravrthy combined for seven wickets in their 12 overs to wreck CSK's batting lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More