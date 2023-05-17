"My father got discharge from ICU yesterday, he was in hospital for last 10 days" - Mohsin Khan after LSG beat MI by 5 runs 

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mohsin Khan revealed that his father, Multan Khan, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the last 10 days. Mohsin's revelation came after the Lucknow Super Giants narrowly defeated the Mumbai Indians by five runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 17.

Mohsin Khan played a vital role in defending 177 runs with figures of 1 for 26 from three overs at an economy rate of 8.7. Speaking to the official broadcaster after the win, Mohsin credited his performance to his father, who got discharged on Monday (May 16).

Mohsin Khan said:

"My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days. I did it for him, he would have been watching it on TV and would feel very happy."

"The plan was to execute what I did in practice" - Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan was left with the arduous job of defending 11 runs in the final over, and that too against the Australian duo of Tim David and Cameron Green. Mohsin executed a couple of yorker balls and bowled at the fuller lengths as he conceded 0,1,1,0,1,2 in the last over to keep MI at bay.

Explaining his gameplan in that incredulous over, Khan mentioned:

"The plan was to execute what I did in practice and I executed. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same. The run-up was the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the six balls well."

He added:

"Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed them to the yorker and it was reversing as well. It's been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year."

The five-run win over MI has helped LSG pip Rohit's men in the table and move up to third place with 15 points. However, LSG haven't sealed the playoffs berth, and only a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20 will confirm their place in the last four.

