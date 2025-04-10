"My father still scolds me if I get out" - CSK star R Ashwin's stunning revelation amid poor run in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the criticisms from fans over his performances in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. While stating his willingness to accept constructive criticism, the 38-year-old shot down the section of venomous fans.

Ashwin was acquired by CSK for ₹9.75 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, marking his homecoming after almost a decade. However, the champion spinner has struggled for form, picking up only five wickets in as many outings at an economy of 9.88.

Addressing the criticisms of his performance thus far this season, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel (Via India Today):

"My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it's absolutely fine. Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling. If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom."

He added:

It's also not easy being fans. Even when I was at Rajasthan Royals, I totally go off. I completely eliminate social media. I don't comment on anything. My friends sometimes message me 'Don't worry, stay strong' when I am not doing well. I tell them don't tell me these things too. I am not interested in knowing what's happening outside."

Ashwin's sub-par showing has led to CSK losing four out of their first five games. The Men in Yellow are currently placed second-to-bottom on the points table.

"I can easily figure out what's constructive criticism and what's venom" - R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin continued expressing his disappointment over fans who criticize him with venom. The veteran off-spinner played the first eight years of his IPL career with CSK, helping the franchise win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

"It's easy to find out the difference, I can easily figure out what's constructive criticism and what's venom. I don't worry about that. It's always about being better than today. This has been my life's mantra. I don't worry about that too much. It's coming from a position of love when people are genuinely talking about you, ranting about your performances," said Ashwin (Via India Today).

While Ashwin has performed well in the middle overs, his solitary overs in the powerplay have proved expensive, resulting in his overall poor numbers in IPL 2025.

With the season slowly slipping away, CSK will look to bounce back and return to winning ways in their next encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11.

