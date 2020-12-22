A few cricket experts have constantly raised questions on Indian batting giant Virat Kohli's captaincy. However, fast bowler Varun Aaron has labeled the 32-year-old as his favorite skipper.

Varun Aaron was asked to name his favorite captain in a virtual interaction with some young fans at Rajasthan Royals Academy UAE's Xmas Camp. The RR star quickly replied:

"My favourite captain is Virat Kohli because I've really enjoyed playing under him."

Varun Aaron explained why Virat Kohli was the perfect captain for any fast bowler. He said:

"He's a good captain for fast bowlers because as a fast bowler, you want to bowl fast and express yourself on the field. He is somebody who will readily let you do that because he enjoys fast bowling as well, and he enjoys playing the game aggressively."

Aaron has played nine Test matches for the Indian cricket team. Five of them have come under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

In his previous Test appearance for India, Varun Aaron returned with figures of 1/51 against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Unfortunately, injury issues have not allowed Varun Aaron to have an extended stay in the Indian cricket team. He recently played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

Can the Indian cricket team trouble Australia without Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli led the Indian cricket team in the Day/Night Test against Australia. Although the visitors performed well on the first two days, they eventually capitulated and lost the first Test by eight wickets.

The Indian skipper will now return home on paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the nation in his absence.

Kohli's departure could hurt the Indian cricket team's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he has a phenomenal record in Australian conditions.

According to reports, KL Rahul is likely to replace Virat Kohli in the Indian middle-order for the next three Tests. The second Test will commence from December 26 in Melbourne.