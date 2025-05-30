“My mom thought I’ll not be able to finish my school” - Jasprit Bumrah reveals interesting childhood tale amid IPL 2025 playoffs

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah narrated an interesting childhood tale during the ongoing IPL 2025 playoffs. Bumrah is a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI), who will play the Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30.

Ad

The speedster appeared on a podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke. During the conversation, Jasprit Bumrah revealed how his mother thought he would not be able to finish schooling if he focused just on cricket.

"I started playing cricket a little late as per the cricketing schedule you might say. I didn't play under 14s under 12s. I started playing cricket late at 17ish because because my mom thought I'll not be able to finish my school if I focus on cricket. I used to play with my friends in the backyard or you know we have summer camps. Never serious. So when I went to school cricket I played two years of under 19 cricket for my state side. Then I was just picked up for the T20 side and then I was spotted by Mumbai Indians," the pacer revealed. (3:01)

Ad

Trending

Talking about the time he came into the Mumbai Indians set-up, Jasprit Bumrah recalled that he did not have to deal with much pressure.

"You don't deal with it because when I came here, Ricky Ponting was the captain, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing. You sit in a setup where all of them, Jonty Rhodes was the fielding coach, Anil Kumble is the mentor, John Wright was the coach. If you look at players and there's so many people who played so much cricket and I just started playing under 19 cricket. I just finished under 19. So yeah, slowly slowly started working my way up and you know the journey is still continuing," he said. (3:47).

Ad

Ad

"I was that youngster" - Jasprit Bumrah on how he learnt from watching television

Jasprit Bumrah, in the same podcast, also spoke about how he learnt as a youngster by watching the sport on television and listening to commentary.

"As a youngster I figured things out on my own you know learning through the television. There's always a commentator you also commentate that okay is there a youngster watching you could learn from this? I was that youngster. I was listening and watching all the time," he explained. (5:15)

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah is now among the top fast bowlers across all formats of the game. The pacer revealed how youngsters now come up to him and copy his action, indicating how times have changed. He concluded:

"I went to Australia this time. A lot of youngsters come up to me and they try and copy my action which is a surreal feeling because I used to do that. I used to copy every everybody's action. So yeah it felt really good."

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Jasprit Bumrah has been in top form after returning from injury, having picked up 17 wickets from just ten games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More