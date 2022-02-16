"My permanent social media wicket" - Wasim Jaffer hilariously responds to Michael Vaughan's cheeky birthday wish 

Wasim Jaffer rang in his 44th birthday on Wednesday, February 16. Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter account to post a cheeky birthday wish for Jaffer, reminding the ex-India opener that he was his maiden Test wicket.

Jaffer, who has often used his sense of humor to counter Vaughan's digs, once again trolled him with an epic response. The cricketer-turned-coach referred to the 47-year-old as his "permanent social media wicket" as he thanked him for the birthday wishes.

Vaughan wrote on Twitter:

"Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !!"

Here's how Jaffer responded:

"Haha thank you my permanent social media wicket."

Both Vaughan and Jaffer have often entertained netizens with their hilarious back-and-forth on social media. The two former cricketers have trolled each other on various occasions, leaving their followers in splits in the process.

"No better way to celebrate" - Michael Vaughan shares Wasim Jaffer's dismissal video

Vaughan, who was a part-time off-spinner during his playing days, got the better of Wasim Jaffer during the final innings of the England vs India Test match at Lord's in 2002.

The Indian batter slammed a hard-fought half-century in the encounter, but was ultimately undone by Vaughan. He shared a video of the dismissal, in which he could be seen celebrating Jaffer's wicket.

Vaughan posted on Twitter:

"Happy birthday @WasimJaffer14 !!! No better way to celebrate."

It is worth mentioning that the English cricketer made an impact with his off-spin bowling once again later in the series. In the second Test Vaughan claimed the prized scalp of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

The fixture is a memorable one for the right-hander, as he recorded his career-best score of 197 in that particular Test. Vaughan has six wickets to his name in his Test career from 82 matches.

