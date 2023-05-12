"My plan is to keep the length right"- Kumar Kartikeya on bowling to Hardik Pandya ahead of MI vs GT in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya has been highly economical for the five-time IPL champions this season, providing much-needed support to veteran in-form leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

Kartikeya will have the tricky task of keeping Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya quiet during the game between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Hardik has shown what he is capable of against the spinners when in the mood and Kartikeya is wary of the threat.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the MI vs GT encounter, here's what Kumar Kartikeya had to say about his plans of bowling to Hardik Pandya:

"I haven't bowled a lot to Hardik. Just got a few overs. My plan is to keep the length right because Hardik is a fine batter. So plan is to keep the basics simple. So instead of bowling a magic ball, I want to keep it simple."

Kumar Kartikeya on getting help from the MI think tank

Kumar Kartikeya credited the Mumbai Indians management for helping him fine-tune his skills and get the best out of him. Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg was a part of the pre-season MI camp and Karikeya spoke about how he is in constant touch with the World Cup winner.

Kartikeya also shed light on the insights he gets from MI bowling coach Shane Bond. He stated:

"In the pre-season we had Brad Hogg with us. So I talk to him. Before the match and after the game as well I ask him what I could do better. I also have a good relationship with our bowling coach, Bond. So he also advises me as to what should I have done at that time."

With an absolute traffic jam in the middle of the points table, Mumbai Indians will need the two points to make their playoffs claim stronger.

Poll : 0 votes