"My PSL and IPL franchises have all been very helpful" - Shamar Joseph still recovering from injury ahead of IPL 2024

West Indies pacer and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signing Shamar Joseph is "still recuperating" from his toe injury that he suffered during the Test tour of Australia. The pacer said his doctor is "very positive" about his return to "maximum output" and thanked the stakeholders of his board and franchises for their support.

Joseph injured his toe after missing a yorker from left-arm quick Mitchell Starc while batting at the Gabba in the second and final Test of the tour. He wasn't expected to take any more part in the Test but braved the pain on the final day to take seven wickets and script the West Indies' most historic Test win in decades.

"I am still recuperating but my doctor is very positive and advising my return to maximum output very soon. CWI (Cricket West Indies), Head Coaches Coley and Sammy, Guyana Cricket Board, my PSL and IPL franchises, have all been very helpful in giving me great motivation and advice. I can't wait to get back on the field. I want to do my best for the fans of Guyana and the West Indies and make you proud," Joseph was quoted as saying by the CWI.

Due to the injury, he missed the International League T20 as well as the Pakistan Super League, where Peshwar Zalmi signed him overnight after his spell as a replacement player. LSG, meanwhile, brought him as a replacement for English pacer Mark Wood who was ruled out due to undisclosed reasons.

Concerns are rife around Shamar Joseph's future with the West Indies

Although Shamar Joseph has expressed his love for Test cricket multiple times and has even said he won't put any money over playing for the West Indies, there have been concerns about his future participation for the country.

These mostly originate from the examples of other stars who have previously preferred the security of franchise contracts over regular participation in bilateral tournaments which doesn't pay comparable value.

"Important for the board, Guyana govt & cooperate bodies to find a way to allocate funds to compensate Shamar Joseph & 1 or 2 other fast bowlers to keep them in the Caribbean & control how much cricket they play," former pacer Ian Bishop posted on X after the Gabba win. "Their pace is everything. Don't allow burnout."

The IPL 2024 season kicks off on March 22 and LSG will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals two days later in Jaipur.

