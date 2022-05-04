"My role sometimes also becomes as a coach on the field" - Faf du Plessis on the importance of motivating his players in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis believes his role on the field has become that of a coach as well to motivate his players. The Proteas ace was appointed captain of the franchise at the start of the season.

Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Du Plessis propelled RCB to a decent start. However, a three-game losing streak has derailed their momentum as they face a battle to finish fourth.

Terming the task of motivating players as part and parcel of the job, Faf du Plessis said on RCB Match Day:

"My role sometimes also becomes as a coach on the field because you need to motivate the players. I think that is a big part of any leader's job. So, you have to wear multiple hats, whether it is picking up guys when they are low or to make sure when you are on a high, you don't get too proud of yourselves. I think it is part and parcel of what we do and it is something that is important right now."

RCB are looking to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season and end their trophy drought.

"We want to hit the peak towards the end" - Faf du Plessis

Defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have kept RCB rooted in fourth spot in the points table. The first two defeats, in particular, took a toll on their net-run rate as well.

Believing that things will take care of itself if they string together a couple of wins, the RCB captain said:

"We know that this tournament, you know have these ebbs and flows, it is 100% normal but we want to hit the peak towards the end. We just want to start the upward curve, the peak will take care of itself."

RCB will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial encounter later on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

