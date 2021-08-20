"My time with RCB was among the best in my career" - Former Karnataka pacer Sreenath Arvind 

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Sreenath Arvind has revealed that his time with the franchise was among the best of his cricketing career. Earlier today, RCB's official Twitter handle shared a post reminiscing about the two four-wicket hauls picked up by the left-arm speedster when he represented the franchise in the IPL.

Incidentally, both the magical spells - 4/14 and 4/27 - came against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) on the same date - 6th May - but in different years (2011 and 2015). Arvind responded to the post and said:

"Thank you @RCBTweets for this memory refresher… My time with RCB was among the best in my career and these two four wicket hauls will always be special! #PlayBold #RCB #WeAreChallengers"

Thank you @RCBTweets for this memory refresher… My time with RCB was among the best in my career and these two four wicket hauls will always be special! ❤️❤️ #PlayBold #RCB #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/dkIfzqAdJO — Arvind Sreenath (@arvind_sreenath) August 20, 2021

A look at Sreenath Arvind's cricketing journey

Sreenath Arvind made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2008 against Saurashtra. Throughout his domestic career, Arvind played 56 FC matches and picked up 186 wickets. He recorded two 5-wicket hauls and ten 4-wicket hauls in those matches. In List A cricket, he scalped 57 wickets from 41 games while playing for the Karnataka side with best figures of 4/41.

Even though many perceived him as a talented bowler with a lot of potential, injury issues and inconsistency led to Arvind's downfall. In the IPL, he represented the RCB team in 38 games and scalped 45 wickets with best figures of 4/14. Arvind's best IPL season came in 2011 when he picked up 21 wickets across 13 matches and helped RCB reach the final which they lost against the Chennai Super Kings.

The left-arm pacer retired from all forms of cricket on February 27, 2018, after Karnataka won the Vijay Hazare trophy on the same day. Sreenath Arvind also made a solitary appearance for India in T20I cricket. It came in a match against South Africa in Dharamsala on October 2, 2015.

The speedster was expensive, recording figures of 1/44 in 3.4 overs as India lost that match by seven wickets. Arvind did not get a chance to represent India again after that defeat.

Yeah, he played 1 t20i in 2015,

But he was in good form in 2011 IPL,was 3rd highest Wicket taker in the tornament in which RCB reached final, also selected for 1 t20i against Eng, in 2011 after that, but couldn't get into 11, after that he Injured.. pic.twitter.com/lSYFxRM3hT — Guru (@okguru123) August 20, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra