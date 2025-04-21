“My younger self would never believe” - Mumbai Indians youngster gets clicked with MS Dhoni after MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Vignesh Puthur shared a heartfelt post with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni following their IPL 2025 clash. The high-stakes encounter took place on Sunday, April 20, at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Put in to bat first, CSK struggled early on, losing three wickets for just 63 runs. However, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja revived the innings with a crucial 79-run stand off 50 balls for the fourth wicket. Dube scored a composed 50 off 32, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 53 from 35, helping CSK post a competitive 176/5 in their 20 overs. Dhoni was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for four runs.

In reply, MI got off to a strong start, with Ryan Rickelton (24 off 19) and Rohit Sharma putting up a 63-run opening partnership in just 40 deliveries. Rohit then joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo put on a batting masterclass, stitching together an unbeaten 114-run partnership off 54 balls.

Rohit finished on 76* off 45 balls, while Suryakumar blazed his way to 68* off 30, as MI cruised to a dominant nine-wicket win with 26 balls to spare.

After the match, MI spinner Vignesh Puthur shared a social media post featuring MS Dhoni, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. He wrote on Instagram:

“A moment that my younger self would never believe, with the man who inspired a generation.”

The 24-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner has appeared in four matches this season, picking up six wickets.

“We were quite below par” - MS Dhoni reacts to CSK’s loss to MI in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings endured a heavy nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. During the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni reflected on the loss and said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"I think we were quite below par because we all knew that dew would come in the second half, and we were in a position to exploit the middle overs. I just felt that, with Bumrah being one of the best death bowlers in the world right now, once they started their death bowling early, that was the moment we should have capitalized and begun our slog slightly earlier."

He added:

"Even if Bumrah had gone for runs after that, it would have been a bonus. I think there were a few overs where we could have scored a bit more. We needed those extra runs because 175, with the dew around, is not a par score."

CSK currently occupy the bottom spot on the points table, with only four points from eight matches.

