"Nahi wo nahi ho sakta" - Rohit Sharma comes up with a quirky response to young fan’s innocent query ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma came up with a quirky response to a young fan's innocent query ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match. MI will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad.

A young fan asked Rohit Sharma as to how can one dismiss him, to which the star batter gave a quirky response.

"Sir appko kaise out karne ka? (Sir how to get you out?)," the young kid asked.

"Nahi wo nahi ho sakta (No that cannot happen)," Rohit replied.

Rohit was seen in his MI kit while the young fans were seen wearing Mumbai Indians t-shirts. Watch the video of the interaction posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

MI finished fourth on the points table at the end of the league stage and qualified for the playoffs. They then faced Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator and beat them on May 30 to seal their spot in the second qualifier.

Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant half-century against GT in the Eliminator

Rohit Sharma delivered with the bat on an important occasion. The opener slammed a match-winning half-century against the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a huge total of 228/5 from their 20 overs.

The right-hander made 81 runs of 50 balls, including nine boundaries and four maximums, with a strike-rate of 162. Mumbai went on to defend the total and won the game by 20 runs in the end. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match.'

Rohit Sharma has been in decent form with the bat this season. He started on a poor note but has picked up as the season progressed. Rohit has notched up 410 runs from 14 matches at an average of 31.35 and a strike-rate of 150.18 with four half-centuries.

As they gear up to face PBKS in the second qualifier, MI will expect Rohit to replicate his heroics from the second qualifier. It will be crucial for him to get them off to a solid start at the top. The winner of the game between MI and PBKS will then face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on Tuesday, June 3.

