"Name itself making GOAT Perry to choke" - Fans troll RCB after another batting collapse in WPL 2023 against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered yet another batting collapse in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023), this time against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

The Bengaluru-based franchise was 35/0 after four overs, with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine at the crease. RCB, though, lost four wickets in the next two overs, leaving them tottering at 47/4 after the end of the powerplay overs.

MI's Hayley Matthews dismissed Mandhana (23) and Heather Knight (duck). Meanwhile, Saika Ishaque impressed again by dismissing Sophie Devine (16) and Disha Kasat (duck).

Ellyse Perry and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh began the recovery work but Perry (13) was run out by a direct hit from Humaira Kazi, leaving them struggling at 71/5 after 8.1 overs.

Ghosh (28) then shared a decent partnership with Kanika Ahuja (22) to help the team go past 100. However, Matthews and Pooja Vastrakar dismissed the duo, respectively.

At the time of writing, RCB were 146/8 after 17 overs.

Fans trolled Bangalore for another dismal batting performance in WPL 2023.

It's worth mentioning that RCB lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 60 runs on Sunday, March 5.

Smriti Mandhana shares her thoughts on how RCB can post big totals in WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, said that one of the top-order batters needs to bat deep if they wish to score big in the tournament.

Speaking at the toss, she said:

“One of the top four (has to) bat deep and if we can do that, then we will post good totals. One change for us."

Mandhana added:

"We would like to bat first. It looks like a good wicket to bat on and chasing builds pressure. We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total."

RCB Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will look to continue their exceptional performance after a 143-run victory against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023.

