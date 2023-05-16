"NaMo stadium should be renamed as Sasuraal Seamer ka" - Top 10 funny memes after GT's thumping win vs SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably by 34 runs in the 62nd match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have managed to secure a playoff spot and have also confirmed a top-two finish courtesy of the win. Meanwhile, SRH have been eliminated from the playoff race.

After being asked to bat first, GT notched up a decent total of 188/9 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill (101) shepherded his side's batting department with a magnificent century, his first in IPL. Sai Sudharsan (47) played a handy knock in the top order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a 5-wicket haul for SRH.

GT pacer Mohammed Shami returned the favor with a 4-wicket haul in the second innings. He set up a great platform for his side in the second innings by scalping three quick wickets in the powerplay. Mohit Sharma also joined in on the fun and picked up a couple of wickets as SRH collapsed meekly to 59/7 in 9 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen (64) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (27) put on a 68-run partnership for the eighth wicket to arrest the flow of wickets for a while. Klaasen continued his great form in the season by smashing yet another flamboyant half-century.

However, with no support from the other batters, the target eventually proved too much for one man. Shami dismissed him in the 17th over to end SRH's minimal hopes of a victory. SRH then crawled to 154/9 and lost the match by 34 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the loss and said:

"We were in the game at the halfway mark but when you lose four wickets in the powerplay, it becomes difficult. We've got high-class bowlers who can swing the ball. Shubman's innings was incredible and so did their number three. We stuck in there and credit goes to Bhuvi to show us how it's done."

He added:

"[Klaasen] He's a great player and I'm very happy for him, the world can see the power he's got. The rest of us haven't assisted him. It's tough for him to be on the losing side after performing the way he has. A lot of pride for us to play for."

"We'll try to give some opportunities if we're allowed to. It'll be nice to finish off the tournament in good spirits but unfortunately, we haven't been good enough in the tournament this year. When a team is one down in the backend, it can go either of the two ways."

SRH vs GT IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the one-sided encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans on Monday (May 15) night. They expressed their joy through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #GTvSRH Chase of 189, SRH needed their captain to perform and as always Markram boy chose the right path of academy gone for 10 off 10 balls, strike rate-100 Chase of 189, SRH needed their captain to perform and as always Markram boy chose the right path of academy gone for 10 off 10 balls, strike rate-100🙈😋😍 #GTvSRH https://t.co/wmkMeBU2Rn

Poll : 0 votes